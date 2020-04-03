‘Dirty Jobs’ star Mike Rowe: There’s no such thing as a ‘nonessential worker’ (VIDEO)

Former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe made the case recently that there is really no such thing as a “nonessential worker.”

The founder of the Mike Rowe Works Foundation made the comments during an interview with Fox News host Dana Perino Tuesday while the two were discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the landscape of work in America.

In an effort to combat the spread of the infectious disease, many state officials across the country have shut down businesses in their state deemed “nonessential.”

“Right now, there is this fascinating conversation going on on your network and all the networks, where we are making a distinction between essential workers and nonessential workers,” Rowe explained. “Not to oversell it, but there’s something tricky with the language going on here because, with regard to an economy, I don’t think there is any such thing as a nonessential worker.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --