Director Steven Soderbergh Warns Of #MeToo Backlash: ‘Men May Stop Hiring Women’

Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic”, “Ocean’s 11”) fears that a #MeToo backlash could hit, resulting in men hiring fewer women.

Sitting down with the Daily Beast, Soderbergh discussed his past relationship with Harvey Weinstein, which goes all the way back to 1989 when Weinstein’s company Miramax purchased Soderbergh’s independent film “Sex, Lies and Videotape.” Soderbergh says he knew of Weinstein’s professional misconduct as a bully, but had little interaction beyond that, considering that Miramax only purchased his already-completed films.

It’ll be interesting to see where the new equilibrium ends up, and whether or not this will expand beyond gender-driven harassment into a more general discussion about people who are assholes. Because there are plenty around. After this takes a shape that seems like it’s going to settle in, I’d love to see a discussion just about abusive behavior in general that has nothing to do with sexual harassment, but just bad behavior.

My experience with Miramax in those early days was that they bought two films of mine when they were finished. So obviously I knew Harvey and knew of his professional personality, which was volatile. Anthony Minghella described him to me once by saying, “He’s like a bull. If he’s running alongside you, it can be very exhilarating. When he’s running at you, it can be terrifying.” That was, I thought, a pretty good description. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacked the #MeToo movement Wednesday, claiming that actresses who complain of sexual harassment were just looking for publicity.

“The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous,” she told the French magazine Paris Match.

“Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed,” declared the 83-year-old Bardot.

“I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside,” said the actress, who became a sex symbol overnight for “And God Created Woman” in 1956.

Her comments come a week after fellow French star Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men’s right to “hit on” women.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had harsh words for the #MeToo movement in an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod on Saturday, urging Americans to use caution when accusing men of sexual impropriety, and not to use the movement as an excuse to further marginalize women.

Speaking to Obama White House advisor Axelrod, Rice petitioned women not to become too thin-skinned over male behavior.

“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes. Let’s not infantilize women,” Rice said. – READ MORE