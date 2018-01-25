Dinesh D’Souza Makes a Big Claim About FBI Investigating Him for Being an Obama Critic

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza lobbed a big-time accusation against the Obama administration on Tuesday.

My file—obtained by the House Oversight Committee—shows FBI red-flagged me as an Obama critic & allocated $100 K to investigate a $20 K case — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 24, 2018

A TIME FOR TRUTH: The corruption ring involved in my case extends to FBI, Eric Holder’s DOJ & also that Indian water-carrier @PreetBharara — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 24, 2018

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was part of D’Souza’s case when he pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws. At the time of the story, there was quite the uproar from some in the GOP. – READ MORE

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said during a Monday interview that the Democratic Party is responsible for inventing white nationalism.

“Let’s remember that this whole concept of ethnic nationalism is a left-wing idea. The Democratic Party invented white nationalism and the Democratic Party invented black nationalism,” D’Souza said on “Fox and Friends.”

Many have criticized President Donald Trump for not being specific enough in his condemnation of white supremacist groups during his press conference. D’Souza tried flipping the script to say the Democratic Party stoked the flames of identity politics for years, and are partially responsible for the backlash.

“Interestingly today, the way that the progressive Democrats have constructed their multi-cultural totem pole, they encourage every form of ethnic nationalism except white nationalist,” he said. “Somehow the white guy is not welcome at the multicultural picnic.”

D’Souza added that the media has drawn the conclusion that Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric is to blame for the attack in Charlottesville, and they are confusing “American nationalism” with “white nationalism.”

“Trump is arguing for an American nationalism and not a white nationalism,” D’Souza said.