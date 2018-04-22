Did Waffle House Alleged Killer Stalk Trump?; Secret Service Arrested Him Inside White House

The suspect in Sunday’s early morning shooting massacre at the Waffle House may have been stalking President Trump.

Travis Reinking was previously arrested in the summer by the Secret Service for breaching a restricted area of the White House.

Reinking allegedly gunned down customers outside and inside a Waffle House killing four people and injuring others.

This story is developing.

NEW INFO about suspected shooter: Travis Reinking was arrested by Secret Service in July for being in restricted area of White House. AR-15 used today had been seized after that, but IL law enforcement returned it to his father who gave it back to Reinking. pic.twitter.com/owdzbe0GaI — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 22, 2018

