Did Waffle House Alleged Killer Stalk Trump?; Secret Service Arrested Him Inside White House

The suspect in Sunday’s early morning shooting massacre at the Waffle House may have been stalking President Trump.

Travis Reinking was previously arrested in the summer by the Secret Service for breaching a restricted area of the White House.

Reinking allegedly gunned down customers outside and inside a Waffle House killing four people and injuring others.

This story is developing.

