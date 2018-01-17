DHS, DOJ: More than 70 Percent of Terror-Related Convicts in U.S. Are Foreign Born

U.S. federal courts have convicted at least 549 individuals of “international terrorism-related charges” between 9/11 and the end of 2016, including 402, or 73 percent, who are foreign-born, reveals a new report issued by the U.S. Departments of Justice (DOJ) and Homeland Security (DHS).

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, a component of DHS charged with enforcing American immigration laws within the country, removed 1,716 aliens over “national security concerns” since September 11, 2001, notes the assessment.

While briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, a Trump administration official said of the ICE removals linked to national security threats:

This is an important statistic to highlight because it’s not always the case that seeking a criminal conviction in our federal courts to be an ideal outcome to protect our national security and certain national interests.

It could be the case that our sources and methods are such that we cannot disclose them or perhaps in some of these cases it’s more ideal to remove the individual through our civil immigration system and get the [individual] out of the continental United States and back to where he or she came from. – READ MORE

Marchello Dsaun McCain, brother of San Diego Islamic State fighter Douglas McCain, has been sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of firearms and making false statements about terror plans.

Douglas McCain is the first known American to have died while fighting for the Islamic State terror group.

After McCain traveled to Syria in March 2014 and died for the Islamic State group in a fight against the Free Syrian Army in August of that same year, FBI agents interviewed his brother Marchello McCain numerous times from August 2014 to January 2015, which is when the FBI arrested him for firearms charges, according to the Department of Justice.

A year later, in January 2016, Marchello McCain pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition, which was prohibited because he had been convicted before of felony crimes of violence in Minnesota.

That conviction stemmed back to 2005, when he fired shots at fitness center employees who had told him and his friends to leave. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s top enlisted officer, Army Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, sounded out a savage message to ISIS on Facebook. Not only did he state that the Joint Force was “on order to annihilate” ISIS, but he said it would beat ISIS to death with its shovels if it didn’t surrender.

He posted it with a picture of a soldier holding his entrenching tool with the text, “#ISIS_SurrenderOrDie” – READ MORE

A British soldier is credited with using a spade to decapitate an ISIS terrorist during an ambush in eastern Afghanistan, according to published reports.

During a fierce, six-hour gun battle, the veteran sergeant reportedly cut off the gunman’s head just as a Special Air Service unit ran low on ammunition, according to the Daily Mail. After killing him, the soldier used the jihadist’s own weapon to kill more ISIS members, according to the report. U.S. troops soon moved in to help rescue the SAS soldiers.

The SAS unit was forced to take cover in farm while under fire from ISIS gunmen, reports state. They started to run low on bullets and radioed their base for support, but could not tell if their message was received. The soldiers then reportedly agreed to fight to the death rather than face capture. They knew that being captured would mean torture and a filmed execution.

The jihadists starting closing in as the SAS soldiers began running out of ammo, reports state. The SAS soldiers decided to defend themselves by using rifles as clubs and grenades, if necessary. And that’s when one of them killed a jihadists with a spade. (THE BLAZE)