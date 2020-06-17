Dexamethasone, life-saving coronavirus drug, discovered after ‘fantastic’ trial

Researchers in England say they found a breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment with a cheap, widely available drug that can improve survival by up to one-third among severely ill patients in the hospital.

University of Oxford researchers announced Tuesday that the steroid called dexamethasone can decrease the risk of death by 35% among patients on ventilators after 28 days of taking the drug.

Hospitalized patients who don’t need breathing machines, only supplemental oxygen, have seen their chances of survival improve by 20% in the same time frame, researchers said.

“This is an extremely welcome result,” one study leader, Peter Horby of the University of Oxford, said in a statement.

"This is an extremely welcome result," one study leader, Peter Horby of the University of Oxford, said in a statement.

"The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients. Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide."

