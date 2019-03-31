Despite Hollywood hysterics, Georgia House passes pro-life ‘Heartbeat’ bill

On Friday, the Georgia House followed the Georgia Senate’s lead and passed the ‘ Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act’, popularly referred to as the ‘Heartbeat bill’, despite a major effort by Hollywood liberals to put a stop to it.

Georgia’s governor, Republican Brian Kemp, previously vowed to sign the legislation if it makes it to his desk. After the House vote assuring that it will, Kemp tweeted a statement.

“Georgia values life.” he wrote. ” We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state. I thank these lawmakers for their leadership and applaud their undeniable courage.”

The bill passed the Georgia House with a vote of 92 to 78, despite a massive effort by pro-abortion Hollywood liberals to use their social. political, and financial cachet to stop it.

At issue is that the bill essentially prohibits abortions from taking place after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. In practice this means most abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. Current Georgia law allows abortions – READ MORE