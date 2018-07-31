Dershowitz: Mueller Hoping Manafort Will Choose to Testify Against Trump Rather Than ‘Die in Prison’ (VIDEO)

WATCH: @BillHemmer @SandraSmithFox and our Headliner @AlanDersh discussed Paul Manafort and the Mueller investigation #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/2f5biTModF

Alan Dershowitz said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is hoping that Paul Manafort will opt to testify against the president, rather than face a lengthy prison sentence.

Dershowitz said to pay attention to whether the prosecution hints at Manafort’s relationship with Trump.

“The judge is not sympathetic to this prosecution,” he said. “I suspect that we’ll see that in some of his rulings.”

Dershowitz added that in D.C., Manafort is less likely to get a sympathetic jury and that the courts have “two shots” at him.

“[They’re hoping to say] look, you have two choices: die in prison or testify against your former associate. And most people will take the ‘testify’ option rather than the ‘die in prison’ option.”- READ MORE

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team on Friday filed a list of 35 witnesses for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort upcoming trial.

“The United States of America, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby submits its list of potential witnesses,” prosecutors wrote in the filing to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

Five witnesses – James Brennan, Donna Duggan, Conor O’Brien, Cindy Laporta and Dennis Raico – have been granted immunity to testify. All are believed to work for financial institutions.

The full list includes:

Hesham Ali Philip Ayliff James Brennan John Day Douglas DeLuca Tad Devine Donna Duggan Darin Evenson Richard Gates Wayne Holland Stephen Jacobson Melinda James Maximillian Katzman, Irfan Kirimca Cindy Laporta Kevin LaPorte, Paula Liss Morgan Magionos Joel Maxwell Amanda Metzler Peggy Miceli Renee Michael Matthew Mikuska Conor O’Brien Daniel Opsut Daniel Rabin Dennis Raico Michael Regolizio, Taryn Rodriguez Gary Seferian Stacey Sullivan Alex Trusko Ronald Wall Heather Washkuhn Michael Welch

Manafort, facing charges of bank and tax fraud related to his work in Ukraine, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.. – READ MORE

The upcoming federal court trial for President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, will be closely watched for revelations about Trump’s campaign for the White House in 2016.

But it’s also poised to potentially reveal embarrassing information about several Democratic political consultants, including a top adviser to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and others who have worked in lucrative elections both in the United States and abroad, court filings indicate.

Manafort, facing charges of bank and tax fraud related to his work in Ukraine, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to start in Alexandria, Virginia next week.

In a court filing last week by prosecutors detailing possible evidence it could present to the jury, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team listed the names of several well-known Democratic operatives included in the exhibits.

“The United States of America, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby submits its list of trial exhibits,” the filing states.

Among those is Tad Devine, the chief strategist for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign who also worked for Al Gore and John Kerry’s presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2004. Like Manafort, Devine also did work for Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

The court filing lists Devine 16 times, and lists a variety of documents, including memos, invoices and emails involving both Manafort and Devine.

Devine did not immediately return to a request for comment from Fox News on Monday left with his Democratic media consulting firm Devine, Mulvey and Longbaugh. – READ MORE

