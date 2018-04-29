Dershowitz: Democrats ‘Think President Trump Is the Devil’ in Russia Probe (VIDEO)

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said Saturday that the precedents being set in the Russia probe against President Donald Trump will have a negative effect on civil liberties for American citizens.

Dershowitz said that Democrats are prepared to eliminate civil liberties when it comes to convicting the president of a crime.

He referenced a point in the film “A Man for All Seasons” when the protagonist said he’d give the devil the right of the law, to which his opponent said he cannot.

“Democrats and left-wingers obviously think President Trump is the devil,” he said.– READ MORE

