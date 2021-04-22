Dershowitz: Chauvin Conviction ‘Should Be Reversed On Appeal,’ Maxine Waters Used KKK ‘Playbook’ To Intimidate Jury (VIDEO)

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, slammed Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) during an interview following the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts.

“The irony of what Congresswoman Waters did. She borrowed the playbook of the Ku Klux Klan from the 1920s and 1930s. They would stand outside of courtrooms, and they would threaten violence,” Dershowitz told Newsmax. “This violates the separation of powers. It insults the integrity of the independent judiciary, and Congresswoman Waters ought to be ashamed of herself. What she did was disgraceful.”

In a separate interview on Newsmax, Dershowitz said that Chauvin’s conviction should be overturned because the jury was tainted by outside influences.- READ MORE

