Denver Mayor Boasts About Benefits Of Hosting All Star Game

The mayor of Denver, Colorado said Tuesday that hosting Major League Baseball’s (MLB) All-Star game would add over $100 million towards the local economy.

“By some estimates, this event will mean more than $100 million impact to our local economy,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said during a news conference. “That’s incredibly good news for our small businesses, our restaurants, our hotels and our workers who have struggled and suffered through this pandemic. It took a true team effort to get to this point,” Hancock said.

The MLB announced Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game with accompanying events at Coors Field July 13, according to an MLB statement.

The league announced Friday that it wouldn’t have the All-Star game in Atlanta, Georgia as a boycott against the state’s new voter integrity law.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade approximated about $190 in revenue will come into the states from both the game and its surrounding events, according to the video.

“It’s been a long year and I can think of nothing more energizing to help advance our recovery and to boost our economy than by bringing the 2021 mid-summer classic back to the mile-high city,” Hancock said in the video.

“Hosting this event is about so much more than the home-run derby or the game itself. There will be plenty of events, activities for the whole family throughout downtown Denver and volunteer opportunities for nearly 2,000 people. And those benefits … will last far-beyond July,” Hancock said in the video.