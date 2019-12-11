Democrats Refuse to Take Questions After Announcing Articles of Impeachment

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump but refused to take questions after the announcement, calling into question the level of confidence they have in their collective decision.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stepped aside on Tuesday to allow House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to present the details of the two articles of impeachment, which are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — neither of which allege a high crime or misdemeanor. Notably, there was no mention of bribery, extortion, or treason either.

The speaker was also flanked by committee chairs Eliot Engel (D-NY), Maxine Waters (D-CA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), and Richard Neal (D-MA).

However, the Democrats refused to take a single question following their announcement and did not indicate when the text would be released despite their purported devotion to transparency and “solemn” duty to hold political leaders accountable – READ MORE