Democrats pressure Pelosi to expel Madison Cawthorn

Democratic leaders from North Carolina’s western-most district are calling for the expulsion of freshman Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, alleging his “seditious behavior” helped incite the “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol last week.

State Democrats from Cawthorn’s 11th District have written a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asking for an investigation into the Republican congressman. They claim there was an ethics violation for “violent language” on his Twitter feed leading up to the unrest last week at the Capitol.

“Mr. Cawthorn needs to be held accountable for his seditious behavior and for consequences resulting from said behavior,” reads the letter, which was obtained and published by The Mountaineer. “We will not tolerate misinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies from our Representatives.”

The letter — signed by the 11th District Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sinclair, along with four other party officials — asked that if the two-thirds vote needed for his expulsion could not be met, that the Speaker censure Cawthorn instead.

“In a speech to the crowd at the rally immediately before the Capitol was attacked, Representative Cawthorn incited the crowd again using violent language and calling his colleagues ‘cowards’,” it adds.

A spokesperson for Cawthorn told Fox News that the North Carolina Democrats have “no moral authority to speak up now when they were silent” during the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. – READ MORE

