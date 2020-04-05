Democrats Introduce Measure to Extend Coronavirus Relief Check to Illegal Aliens

Democrats on Friday introduced a measure to amend the $2 trillion CARES Act, extending the cash payment benefit to non-citizens, including illegal aliens.

Three House Democrats, Reps. Lou Correa (CA), Judy Chu (CA), and Raúl Grijalva (AZ), introduced the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act designed to amend the cash payment portion of the CARES Act — the $2 trillion emergency economic relief measure designed to help U.S. citizens who are facing economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic — to extend to non-citizens.

Currently, the CARES Act requires recipients to have a Social Security number. ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers) taxpayers, which include foreign nationals and those residing in the country illegally, are not eligible and will not receive cash assistance. That is an “egregious error,” according to the Democrats’ press release.

“The Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act amends the CAREs Act to ensure that all taxpayers are eligible for their $1,200 relief check,” the release states: Every individual taxpayer irrespective of citizenship status should receive government assistance. With more than 140,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, it is imperative we come together. This pandemic has led to the closure of many small businesses, which will have a disproportionate impact on immigrants. The “Leave No Taxpayer Behind” Act will ensure immigrants critical to our economy are not forgotten. – READ MORE

