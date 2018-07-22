Democrats Have A Money Problem

Despite constant media attention to left-wing protests and claims of a Blue Wave in November, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) continues to trail the Republican National Committee (RNC) in fundraising.

The Washington Post reports the RNC raised nearly $14 million in June, while the DNC raised just $8 million for the same month. The RNC also has raised nearly $100 million more to-date than the DNC, and has far more cash on hand.

Democrats ended the month with just $9 million cash on hand and $6.3 million in debt. Republicans, on the other hand, have $50.7 million cash on hand. – READ MORE

The Democratic National Committee has filed a motion in federal court requesting permission to serve WikiLeaks with a lawsuit through Twitter.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan, is based on WikiLeaks publishing their emails during the 2016 election. It accuses the publisher of violations of federal copyright laws and the Trade Secrets Act.

The motion filed on Friday claims that they have been unable to serve WikiLeaks with the lawsuit since April 20, CBS News reports.

“Because WikiLeaks has more of a virtual than a physical presence, the court can and should exercise its authority … to authorize service by Twitter,” the motion reads.

The DNC also argues that WikiLeaks has publicly acknowledged the lawsuit on Twitter and tweets daily.

The lawsuit poses serious threats to press freedom and the ability to publish. According to the Bartnicki First Amendment test, a defendant may not be held liable for a disclosure of stolen information if it deals with “a matter of public concern.” The second portion requires that the publisher cannot have been involved in the theft.

The suit does not accuse WikiLeaks of being involved in hacking or stealing the documents in any way. – READ MORE

