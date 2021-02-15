Democrats Caught Using Fake ‘Evidence’ At Impeachment Trial

Democrats were caught Wednesday using fake evidence during their impeachment clown show, and were forced to withdraw it, proving that they don’t care about the truth, and only about trying to punish President Trump.

Impeachment managers led by Rep. Raskin charged that following the Capitol storming on January 6, Trump called Senator Mike Lee by accident when he really meant to speak to Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Impeachment manager David Cicilline said “He dialed Senator Lee by accident, and Senator Lee describes it that he had just ended a prayer in the Senate chamber.”

Cicilline then charged that Trump asked Tuberville to “make further objections” to Biden’s election vote count, while Senator Lee “stood by.”

It soon emerged that then entire claim was bullshit, when Senator Lee confirmed it never happened.

“Statements attributed to me moments ago by the impeachment managers, statements relating to the contents of the conversations between phone calls involving Trump and Senator Tuberville, were not made by me, were not accurate,” Senator Lee said.

WATCH: @SenMikeLee calls out the House Democrats’ impeachment managers for attributing a FALSE quote to him. pic.twitter.com/NtuaMEHU2t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 11, 2021

As Lee shouted at him, Raskin admitted that the claim was fake and agreed to withdraw it.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --