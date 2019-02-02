Democratic Strategist Trashes Howard Schultz’s Candidacy But Says He Makes A Good Cup Of Coffee

Democratic strategist Jason Nichols trashed Howard Schultz’s potential presidential candidacy, on “Fox & Friends” Friday, but said he still makes a good cup of coffee.

Nichols was debating conservative Michael Knowles about the validity of Schultz’s candidacy and compared the former Starbucks CEO to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

“I think that Cory has some issues in a more progressive field where he has issues with his connection to big pharma, school choice and his connections to Wall Street. So I think he’s got some issues that many progressives are not going to like. However, I think he can stand out,” Nichols said. “I mean, he’s a good politician. He seems to constantly win. So he’s got a chance and he’s certainly got a better chance than Howard Schultz at any point. Howard Schultz doesn’t even have a shot.”

“He makes a good cup of coffee,” Nichols added.

Knowles said earlier in the interview that Schultz grew up in a harsher environment than Booker and has the right to say he came from nothing.

“Cory Booker, when he was a kid, his parents were executives at IBM. He’s trying to pretend that he grew up in the school of hard knocks. Howard Schultz, a billionaire CEO, has a much better claim than Cory Booker does to growing up in victimhood,” Knowles said.

