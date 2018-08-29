Democratic Socialists Want to Influence Future Generations — So They’re Urging Members to Become Teachers

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) just released an 11-page pamphlet urging members to become teachers so they can influence both politics and future generations.

Democratic Socialism rose to prominence with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign. Sanders and his supporters were proud of the label “socialists.” Now, more Democrats have a higher opinion of socialism than capitalism.

The DSA typically focuses on issues relating to labor, such as minimum wage increases and union protection. However, they are beginning to strategize long-term by targeting the education sector.

They began their argument, writing, “This pamphlet argues that socialists should take jobs as teachers (and other school-based workers) for the political, economic, and social potential the industry holds.” – READ MORE

Jittery Venezuelans on Friday rushed to shops and lined up at gas stations on concerns that a monetary overhaul to lop off five zeros from prices in response to hyperinflation could wreak financial havoc and make basic commerce impossible.

Shoppers sought to ensure their homes were fully stocked with essentials such as food and dry goods and their tanks full before the measure decreed by President Nicolas Maduro takes effect on Monday.

Inflation hit 82,700 percent in July, according to the opposition-run congress, as the country’s socialist economic model continued to unravel, meaning purchases of basic items such as a bar of soap or a kilo of tomatoes require piles of cash that is often difficult to obtain.

“I came to buy vegetables, but I’m leaving because I’m not going to wait in this line,” said Alicia Ramirez, 38, a business administrator, leaving a supermarket in the western city of Maracaibo. “People are going crazy.” – READ MORE