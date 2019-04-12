Democratic Rep Blames Trump For Border Chaos, Need For Sanctuary Cities

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark said President Donald Trump’s failure to achieve comprehensive immigration reform has created the need for sanctuary cities.

“Sanctuary cities are directly correlated to a lack of comprehensive immigration reform,” she said Friday on “Fox & Friends.” “Nobody on either side of the aisle of any political ideology will tell you that our immigration system is working well.”

“But that proposal that was passed over five years ago in a bipartisan way in the Senate still languishes,” Clark continued. “And what we’ve seen is a president that, as you just said, from his very first moments of announcing his candidacy has gone to fear, division, racism and called that up in the American people.”

She called on Trump to “embrace” immigrants in an effort to boost America’s economy and said the president’s immigration policies are causing chaos at the southern border.

“It is time that he be the leader that we need and say, ‘Let’s look at our system, let’s see how we can protect our national security and have an immigration system that makes sense, and that allows people to immigrate into this country to fill some of the needs we have for workers, and that is really in line with our heritage and values as Americans,” Clark said.

“But this president is committed to doing the opposite and you can see it from the absolute chaos that he has created in the Department of Homeland Security. That is a reflection of the chaos on the border.”

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]