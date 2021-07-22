Democratic, GOP senators push Congress to retake war powers ‘before it’s too late’

An improbable alliance of Democratic and Republican senators introduced legislation Tuesday that would reassert Congressional war powers and establish new checks on the president’s ability to take military action without approval from lawmakers.

Introduced by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn, Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the bill would require the president to obtain authorization from Congress before various actions, including the use of military force, weapons exports, and use of emergency powers. The authorizations would have to meet certain guidelines, such as a “sunset” date,” in order to be enacted.

“Before it’s too late, Congress needs to reclaim its rightful role as co-equal branch on matters of war and national security,” Murphy said in a statement. “The bipartisan National Security Powers Act will make sure that there is a full, open and public debate on all major national security decisions, such as war making, arms sales and emergency declarations.”

Under the legislation, any presidential military action taken without Congressional authorization would be subject to an automatic end to funding after a limited period. Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass, will introduce a similar bill in the House.

Lee said the legislation was necessary because past presidents from both parties had usurped Congress’s prerogative to determine if, when, and how we go to war.”

“Now America’s global standing, treasure, and brave servicemembers are being lost in conflicts the people’s legislators never debated,” Lee said. “In areas where the Constitution grants broad powers to Congress, Congress is ignored.- READ MORE

