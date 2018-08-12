Democrat Staffer Resigns After Old Tweets Surface Calling America a ‘Sh*thole Country,’ and saying ‘F*ck You’ To Arizona

A staffer for Arizona gubernatorial candidate David Garcia, a Democrat, resigned late Thursday after old tweets surfaced disparaging the Grand Canyon State, America, and law enforcement.

Xenia Orona was Garcia’s digital director until PJ Media requested a comment regarding her old tweets.

In a now-deleted tweet from January of this year, Orona discussed her immigrant heritage, noting that she is “from 5 generations of border crossers between this #sh*thole ???? country and la Madre Tierra of Mexico.” In a follow-up to that tweet, also deleted, Orona said: “I will keep working to make the US live up to its false advertising to be the land of opportunity and stop taking advantage of my people.”

Orona also took her home state of Arizona to task for voting for Republican Mitt Romney over President Barack Obama in 2012, tweeting: “An open letter to Arizona: F*ck you.”

Orona also appeared to dislike law enforcement, calling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency “abusive” and adding that it “needs to be abolished,” according to a screenshot from PJ Media. In another tweet, from September 2017, Orona claimed: “Law and order is the smokescreen that bigots hide their hate behind. Remember that when you hear talk of enforcement.” – READ MORE

A Democrat Congressional Candidate In Georgia Convicted Of Driving Under The Influence (Dui) This Week Trashed His District In Video Footage Of His Arrest.

Recently released video footage of Steven Lamar Foster, 61, who is running as a Democrat against incumbent Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA) in the November election, showed him trashing his district while police officers arrested him.

“Eleven years I served this county. I hate this county. I prayed to God that he would curse it. And guess what? He did,” Foster allegedly said, according to the arrest footage from September 2017.

“Man, I saw it hit and cursed, and I saw people laid off right and left—white people. I hate this county,” he added – READ MORE

