Democrat Rep. ‘Jokes’ About GOP Rep. Jumping Off A Bridge

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), the same man who said disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok deserved a Purple Heart when Strzok testified before Congress, said he was jokinglast month when he stated he wished Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) would jump off a bridge.

Audio of Cohen making the remarks while speaking to a group of pastors at a prayer breakfast was retrieved by HuffPost; it showed Cohen discussing the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Tennessee, in which Blackburn is running against former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D).

As Blackburn is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, who has publicly endorsed her, Cohen mocked her for being obsequious, asserting, “The big orange president … He’s going to come down here and he’s going to endorse Marsha Blackburn, because Marsha Blackburn, if he says, ‘Jump off the Harahan Bridge,’ she’ll jump off the Harahan Bridge. I wish he’d say that.”

As the audience laughed, Cohen added, “She will do anything he says.”- READ MORE