Democrat Rep. ‘Jokes’ About GOP Rep. Jumping Off A Bridge
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), the same man who said disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok deserved a Purple Heart when Strzok testified before Congress, said he was jokinglast month when he stated he wished Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) would jump off a bridge.
Audio of Cohen making the remarks while speaking to a group of pastors at a prayer breakfast was retrieved by HuffPost; it showed Cohen discussing the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Tennessee, in which Blackburn is running against former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D).
As Blackburn is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, who has publicly endorsed her, Cohen mocked her for being obsequious, asserting, “The big orange president … He’s going to come down here and he’s going to endorse Marsha Blackburn, because Marsha Blackburn, if he says, ‘Jump off the Harahan Bridge,’ she’ll jump off the Harahan Bridge. I wish he’d say that.”
As the audience laughed, Cohen added, “She will do anything he says.”- READ MORE
On Thursday, a Democrat who is the second-highest-ranking elected official in Dallas pled guilty to taking over $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes.
U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox announced that Dwaine Caraway, Dallas city council member and mayor pro tem, received funds “in the form of a phony consulting agreement, luxury suits, fully funded trips, gambling money, repayment of personal debt, checks and cash” from businessman Robert Leonard.
Caraway reportedly supported “key votes to promote and continue” a program putting cameras on school buses; that program was connected to Leonard, who owned the stop-arm camera company that took millions from the Dallas County Schools, as the Dallas Morning News reported. Cox also stated that Leonard pled guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. – READ MORE
Daily Wire
