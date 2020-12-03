Democrat New York Mayor And Former Police Chief Arrested With Crack Cocaine After Pursuit: Sheriff

A small-town Democratic mayor and former police boss was charged with drug possession after a brief pursuit Monday, authorities said.

Massena Mayor Timothy Currier, a Democrat and the former 26-year city chief of police, allegedly hurled one gram of crack cocaine out of his car window as detectives pursued him in connection to an undercover narcotics sting, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Currier took law enforcement on a chase through a third of a mile in the local town before he pulled over, the department wrote.

The mayor was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonious tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer, according to the release. Currier was booked and faced a judge virtually, and he has been ordered to re-appear at a later date, the office wrote.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney are working in a joint investigation into the drug operation, the release read. The case remains ongoing, according to the release.

The town’s deputy mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time of publishing.