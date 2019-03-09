Democrat House Votes In Favor Of Illegal Immigrant Voting, Report Says

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted on Friday to defend local governments that choose to allow illegal aliens to vote in their elections.

“The vote marks a stunning reversal from just six months ago, when the chamber — then under GOP control — voted to decry illegal immigrant voting,” The Washington Times reported. “The 228-197 vote came as part of a broader debate on Democrats’ major legislative priority this year, HR 1, the ‘For the People Act,’ which includes historic expansions of voter registration and access, as well as a major rewrite of campaign finance laws.”

“It sounds like I’m making it up,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said. “What kind of government would cancel the vote of its own citizens, and replace it with noncitizens?”

“Today I offered a motion to recommit #HR1 reaffirming that only US citizens should have the right to vote,” Crenshaw added on Twitter. “Dems rejected it. Next time you go to the ballot box, keep that in mind. The future of their party is in cities like San Fran, where illegals can vote. Let that sink in.”

The Times noted that Crenshaw pointed to last year's vote when 49 Democrats crossed the aisle and stood against illegal alien voting. Only six Democrats joined Republicans on Friday.