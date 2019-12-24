Dem Senator Says He Will Vote to Acquit Trump of Impeachment If ‘Dots Aren’t Connected’

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said that he is reviewing the allegations against President Donald Trump ahead of the Senate’s expected impeachment trial, but added that he would like to see more witnesses testify.

In Sunday’s interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Jones said the impeachment effort is “thin” because Trump ordered several White House aides not to testify and called for a “full, fair, and complete trial.”

(…)

Jones said that if the “dots” connect in the impeachment trial then it will be a “serious matter.” However, if further evidence does not prove to be damning, he said he would vote to acquit the president.

“I’m trying to see if the dots get connected. If that is the case, then I think it’s a serious matter. I think it’s an impeachable matter. But if these dots aren’t connected, and there are other explanations that I think are consistent with innocence, I will go that way too.”

“What I really want to see, though, is to fill in the gaps,” he added. “There are gaps.” – READ MORE