Dem Senator: Congress Isn’t Doing Its Job of Redistributing Income (VIDEO)

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) on Wednesday said Congress is not doing its job of redistributing income in a fair way.

“We know Congress isn’t doing its job to redistribute income in any way that’s fair to hundreds of millions of Americans, we know that,” Brown said during a hearing at the Senate Banking Committee.

“Senator McConnell and the president have refused to raise the minimum wage, it’s been stuck for 11 years at under eight dollars,” Brown said. “They took away overtime for about 2 or 3 million Americans because of truncating the overtime rule, tax cuts for the rich, and now tax cuts for Medicare.” – READ MORE

