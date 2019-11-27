Dem Rep Issues ‘Clarification’ After Suggesting Trump Shouldn’t Be Removed

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D., Mich.) scrambled to correct herself Tuesday after saying over the weekend that it would be unwise to remove President Donald Trump from office, and that Democrats should consider censuring him instead.

After the GOP trumpeted her comments as evidence of emerging cracks in the Democratic front, Lawrence issued a clarification.

“I was an early supporter for impeachment in 2017…. I continue to support impeachment,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “However, I am very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable .”

Speaking on the No BS News Hour Sunday, Lawrence initially said she believed there was enough evidence to impeach the president, but not enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to remove him from office. She suggested that the impeachment process should end in censure instead. – READ MORE