Dem Rep Embarrassed After Asking Zuckerberg Why Facebook’s So Hard

One congresswoman, Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo of California, asked more questions than all other representatives combined. It appears that she, rather than go to the aforementioned experts to craft important questions, let her constituents ask the questions, an apparent trend followed by other representatives.

The Daily Caller News Foundation dug through some of Eshoo’s 542 questions and found that Facebook said 42 of them, more questions than any other representative asked Facebook, were irrelevant to the hearing.

“Fact: If I stole a pizza, I’d be in jail. Why shouldn’t you and other Facebook execs be in jail? (that happened to a person in Palo Alto),” one question read. Some of the other questions submitted were:

“Do you consider yourself a ‘true’ American patriot? If ‘yes’: How do you reconcile that with your company’s behavior?”

“How do you look at yourself in the mirror?”

Evidence that Eshoo, among others, simply copied and pasted their constituents questions and sent them to Facebook without vetting, is seen in several questions:

“Hi Anna—This is a massive betrayal of every Facebook user and of democracy. Criminal negligence?”

“Go get ’em Anna!”

“Hi, Anna – Sylvia’s daughter Diana here. I think the only thing I can think to ask is ‘Why?’”

Other questions asked, such as “Why is it so difficult to delete Facebook pages?” show that her constituents didn’t understand why Eshoo was asking Zuckerberg questions in the first place, or how to use Facebook in general. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1