“Decided To Divide” – Chicago Segregates Restaurants For Un-Vaxx’d

If you want any more evidence COVID-19 has been a pandemic of inequality – take, for example, Chicago restaurant owners, who plan to introduce vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections, according to CBS Chicago.

This brings us back to the 1990s when there were restaurants offering smoking and smoke-free sections. The division is clear, and the vaccine is dividing us all.

Chicago officials are still in the reopening phase and plan to be fully open by July 4. Per new guidance from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, businesses can operate with no restrictions as long as there is a section for vaccinated people.

This weekend, at Moe’s Cantina Chicago, neon bracelets will be handed out to vaccinated people where they can mingle in an unrestricted section in the restaurant. For everyone else, the unvaccinated section will have socially distanced tables and partitions.

“We decided to divide, and you’re free to come on this side, go to the bar. You can be pre-pandemic,” said owner Sam Sanchez.

Sanchez said customers would have to show proof of their complete vaccination history to relax in a no restriction section that resembles a pre-COVID world. – READ MORE

