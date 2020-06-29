Deadspin writer calls for ‘The Masters’ golf tournament to change its ‘racist’ name

In the wake of George Floyd’s death late last month, a wave of social justice rage has resulted in toppled statues, banned Confederate flags, and the renaming of famous American brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s — and now the social justice warriors are coming for “The Masters” golf tournament.

The sports blog Deadspin published an op-ed Monday calling for the historic professional golf tournament, which is held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, to change its name back to its pre-1939 moniker: The Augusta National Invitational.

Sports journalist Rob Parker, who wrote the piece, argued that the name conjures up thoughts of slave masters in the south and not mastery of the game of golf, and added that the golf club has a history of racist and sexist policies.

Parker even went so far as to link to a dictionary.com definition of the word “master,” which states the noun could describe an “owner of a slave.”

“The Masters never felt good or even sounded good when you said it,” Parker wrote. “It’s a dark reminder of America’s ugly past.” – READ MORE

