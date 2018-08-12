Deadly Earthquake Lifts Island by Nearly a Foot

TANJUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Scientists say the powerful Indonesian earthquake that killed nearly 400 people lifted the island it struck by as much as 25 centimeters (10 inches).

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said on Saturday that 387 people died, jumping from the 321 it reported the previous day, as search and rescue teams continued to sift through the rubble and people already buried by relatives are accounted for.

Using satellite images of Lombok from the days following the Aug. 5 quake, scientists from NASA and the California Institute of Technology’s joint rapid imaging project made a ground deformation map and measured changes in the island’s surface.

In the northwest of the island near the epicenter, the rupturing faultline lifted the earth by a quarter of a meter. In other places it dropped by 5-15 centimeters (2-6 inches). – READ MORE

While Indonesian medical workers raced to find water and food for the survivors of Sunday’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Indonesia’s Lombok Island (which, according to Breitbart, claimed the lives of 347 people by the time of publication), Facebook users wanting to send messages of sympathy to the island saw their posts decorated with balloon and confetti symbols.

The word that “triggered” these symbols was “selamat,” which in Indonesian roughly translates to “unhurt” or “survive” — but it can also mean “congratulations.”

Facebook was soon alerted by users to the insensitive symbols on the messages.

“Congrats” in Indonesian is “selamat”. Selamat also means “to survive.” After the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Lombok, Facebook users wrote “I hope people will survive”. Then Facebook highlighted the word “selamat” and throw some balloons and confetti. pic.twitter.com/DEhYLqHWUz — Herman Saksono (@hermansaksono) August 6, 2018

Facebook corrected the matter and issued an apology:

“This feature (a text animation triggered by typing ‘congrats’) is widely available on Facebook globally, however we regret that it appeared in this unfortunate context and have since turned off the feature locally.- READ MORE

