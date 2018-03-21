DC lawmaker blames Jews for bad weather

A DC lawmaker blamed a late-winter snowfall on a family of Jewish bankers — accusing them of controlling the climate and orchestrating natural disasters.

Council member Trayon White Sr. apologized for the comments he made in a since-deleted video on his official Facebook page posted Friday morning as snow fell over the capital.

“Man it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation,” White can be heard saying in the video, the Washington Post reported.

“And D.C. keeps talking about, ‘We a resilient city,’” he continues. “And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

The Rothschilds are a wealthy business dynasty descended from Mayer Amschel Rothschild, an 18th-century Jewish banker who lived in Frankfurt, Germany.

Over the years, they’ve been the subject of wild anti-Semitic conspiracy theories accusing them and other Jewish people of secretly orchestrating world events to their advantage. – READ MORE

