David Hogg’s Next Crusade: Opposing Voter Identification Laws

The March for Our Lives may have been the Parkland activist students’ magnum opus, but they are by no means done agitating for leftist policies. The only relevant legislation on the horizon, the STOP School Violence Act, passed without their support, and there are few gun regulations likely to pass.

So, at least one Parkland student is seeking to expand his policy agenda; David Hogg is battling voter ID laws.

That’s right: he may believe you should have photo identification in order to exercise your Second Amendment rights, but is iffy on whether you should have similar paperwork to cast a ballot. – READ MORE

