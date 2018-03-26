David Hogg’s Next Crusade: Opposing Voter Identification Laws

The March for Our Lives may have been the Parkland activist students’ magnum opus, but they are by no means done agitating for leftist policies. The only relevant legislation on the horizon, the STOP School Violence Act, passed without their support, and there are few gun regulations likely to pass.

So, at least one Parkland student is seeking to expand his policy agenda; David Hogg is battling voter ID laws.

Politicians: Yeah let’s make it easier to vote. Politicians Also: Wait let’s require voters to have id so we can suppress the vote of the people so I can get reelected via a system that disproportionatly effects people of color and the poor!🤦‍♂️ Smh

https://t.co/E4FzmnPosB — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2018

That’s right: he may believe you should have photo identification in order to exercise your Second Amendment rights, but is iffy on whether you should have similar paperwork to cast a ballot. – READ MORE

