DACA Protesters in Country Illegally Promise to Stay in U.S. Regardless of High Court Decision

Protesters gathered at the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday as oral arguments were taking place inside the chamber about the fate of Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA). They vowed to stay in the United States no matter what the High Court decides next summer.

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, told protesters that they should not have to leave regardless of the court’s ruling.

“You belong here,” Hincapié said. “Home is here.

“Home is here!” The crowd chanted. “Home is here!”

Hincapié said her left-wing organization would fight for the so-called “Dreamers” every day and predicted the court would rule in their favor.

Ted Olson, who served as George W. Bush’s Solicitor General, was in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to argue that DACA is a “lawful, legitimate” and “constitutional” program that Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano “signed into law.” – READ MORE