D-Day veteran, 97, parachutes into Normandy 75 years later: ‘I’d go up and do it all again’

CARENTAN, France — Parachutists are jumping over Normandy again, just as soldiers did 75 years ago for D-Day – but this time without being shot at.

Engines throbbing, C-47 transport planes dropped group after group of parachutists, a couple of hundred in all – including a 97-year-old D-Day veteran, Tom Rice.

“It went perfect, perfect jump,” Rice said after his jump. “I feel great. I’d go up and do it all again.”

The jumpers were honoring the airborne soldiers who descended into gunfire and death ahead of the June 6, 1944, seaborne invasion.

D-DAY VETERAN, 99, GETS OVATION FROM THE QUEEN AND TRUMP AS HE LEADS TRIBUTES

The landing zone for Wednesday's operation was fields of wildflowers outside Carentan, one of the objectives of the thousands of paratroopers who entered occupied France from the sky dropped over Normandy in the D-Day prelude.


