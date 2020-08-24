D.C. Protesters Harass Diners Seated on Patios, Target ‘White Spaces’

Protesters with Black Lives Matter signs and shirts shouted at diners who were seated on restaurant patios throughout Northwest Washington, DC, over the weekend as part of an “education” campaign.

With many Washington restaurants now featuring patio seating due to coronavirus restrictions, protesters have been increasingly targeting diners now accessible from the streets.

On Saturday, several pro-Black Lives Matter and other associated groups organized to protest throughout Northwest Washington, DC, which includes the affluent Georgetown and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.

#DCProtests confront white spaces and read facts on Black Lives murdered by police pic.twitter.com/Dm7rMZ2oTe — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 23, 2020

“They need to know. Everybody needs to know” Restaurant staff member comes out to argue w/protesters but customer approves . In weeks covering #DCProtests, Black customers are supportive. Many white ppl too. So we must define “angry customer” as a distinctly white issue. pic.twitter.com/P6n16DP0x1 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 23, 2020

As the sun started going down, the protesters first targeted diners at restaurants on P Street NW near Dupont Circle. Protesters shouted into megaphones and held signs that said, “Black Lives Matter,” according to tweets by Deadspin journalist Chuck Modiano.

Modiano, who apparently accompanied the protesters, tweeted: “#DCProtests confront white spaces and read facts on Black Lives murdered by police.” – READ MORE

