CZ-USA To Build $90 Million Facility In Little Rock

CZ-USA, the U.S.-based affiliate of a Czech firearms manufacturer, announced plans Tuesday to build a manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, bringing with it hundreds of potential job opportunities.

The location will serve as the North American headquarters for CZ-USA. Construction is set to begin immediately on a 265,000-square-foot factory, which will be located on a 73-acre site owned by the Port of Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. The company is investing $90 million in the project and hopes to employ 600 people.

“As CZ looked to increase our presence in North America, it engaged in a multi-state search for the ideal location,” said Bogdan Heczko, CZ-USA chairman of the board, according to Area Development. “The Arkansas workforce, culture, business climate and industry support cleared the way for us to choose Little Rock as our new home.”

“We are honored to have a world-renowned brand such as CZ call Arkansas home,” Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference. “The location in the growing Port of Little Rock, combined with the high-paying jobs created by the company, will improve the quality of life for all Arkansans.”

The plant will employ skilled laborers in a number of positions who will be paid an average of $22 per hour, Hutchinson said.

City, county and state officials committed $4.9 million to fund road improvements and a property deed transfer for the site once the facility reaches projected employment, the Gazette reported.

Several other defense manufacturers have locations in Arkansas including Walther Arms, Daisy Outdoor Products, Sig Sauer and Remington Arms.

CZ-USA is owned by Ceska zbrojovka a.s. Uhersky Brod. The 83-year-old company builds a full line of weaponry, including shotguns and handguns. It has existing distribution facilities in Missouri and Kansas, but reportedly wanted to expand its southern presence with another location.

