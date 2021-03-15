Cyrus Vance, Manhattan DA Leading Investigation Into Trump’s Business Dealings To Retire

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is leading a sweeping investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings, revealed Friday that he will not run for reelection.

Vance, a Democrat who has served in his post since 2010, he told The New Yorker that he will step down when his term ends Dec. 31.

“ turned out to be tougher than I thought it would be,” he told the magazine. “There’s nothing worse than a politician who doesn’t know when to leave.”

Vance said that being Manhattan’s district attorney was the “biggest honor I’ll ever have.”

“I never imagined myself as District Attorney for decades like my predecessors,” he said in a statement. “I never thought of this as my last job … I said twelve years ago that change is fundamentally good and necessary for any institution.”

Vance’s declining to run for reelection means that a new district attorney will likely take over his high-profile investigation into Trump. The probe scored a major victory in February, when the Supreme Court ruled that Vance could access the former president’s tax returns.

The election to succeed Vance includes eight Democrats who launched their election bids before his announcement, and they will face off in New York’s June primary. The election is likely to unofficially decide his successor, since Manhattan is so heavily Democratic.

Vance is the fourth person since World War II to be Manhattan’s district attorney. His predecessor served for just a single year.