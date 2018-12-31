Cyberattack on Tribune Publishing Halts Printing of Newspapers in L.A.

A Cyberattack At A Los Angeles Newspaper Printing Plant Halted The Delivery Of A Number Of Popular Newspapers, Saturday, Including The Los Angeles Times, And West Coast Editions Of The Wall Street Journal, And The New York Times.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the virus impacted the “Saturday editions of the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other papers to some subscribers,” as well as “the West Coast editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.”

In an article, the Los Angeles Times declared, “Technology teams worked feverishly to quarantine the computer virus, but it spread through Tribune Publishing’s network and reinfected systems crucial to the news production and printing process.”

A source close to the situation reportedly believed “the cyberattack originated from outside the United States,” in an effort to “disable infrastructure.”

Others, however, claim the virus was ransomware with the intent of holding the plant hostage for money. – READ MORE