Cruz Pens Letter to DHS Asking Them to Set Up Donations Process for Detained Migrants

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asking the agency to set up donations processes so that people can give supplies to help the migrants detained at the southern border.

The letter — sent on Monday to acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan — recounted that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) “apprehended or found inadmissible more than 144,000 illegal immigrants” in May of this year and that DHS facilities along the border are “at peak or beyond peak capacity” due to the heavy influx of migrants.

He went on to say that a lot of Americans want to “provide more direct and tangible help” in the form of donations made up of “basic items” such as “diapers and toothpaste” and that the “desire” to help is “deeply rooted in our nation’s history.”

“Americans have long banded together to form charities and faith-based organizations to aid those in need,” wrote Cruz. “But I understand that many of these organizations are currently having difficulty making donations because DHS and CBP currently lack procedures to accept their donations.” – READ MORE