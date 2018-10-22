Cruz on relationship with Trump: Working together on ‘delivering on our promises’

Sen. Ted Cruz tried to assuage voters’ concerns about his relationship with President Trump on Sunday amid a heated re-election campaign in the Lone Star state.

During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” Cruz, R-Texas, said that while there were “hard shots” taken by both the president and himself during the 2016 Republican primary season, he has put the harsh words between them behind him in favor of focusing on issues important to Texans.

“I could have not worked with the president if I put my feelings ahead of Texas,” Cruz said. “That wouldn’t be my responsibility.”

Cruz added: “He’s the president…I work with him in delivering on our promises.”

Cruz is running in a tight race against Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic congressman from El Paso who has galvanized national liberal circles as he tries to become Texas’ first Democrat to win statewide office since 1994. But polls that once showed him staying close to Cruz now have the incumbent leading by nine points — the same margin by which Trump carried the state in 2016. – READ MORE