Crocs Go Belly Up?

They’re a comfortable shoe option for those who spend hours on their feet at work, but Crocs have never been considered fashion-forward. Now the end might soon come for the footwear company.

Crocs Inc. said in a press release on Tuesday that it has already closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico, and plans to shutter its last remaining facility in Italy.

The company says the move is their way to “simplify the business and improve profitability,” but did not give details on the future of production.

Crocs also announced the resignation of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Carrie Teffner.

She will be replaced by Anne Mehlman, the current CFO for Amazon-owned shoe retailer Zappos. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1