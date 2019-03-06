Critics Say Will Smith Isn’t Black Enough To Play Black Man In Upcoming Williams Sisters Film

Deadline reported Monday that actor Will Smith has been cast to play Serena and Venus Willams’ father in a new biopic about the tennis stars, and some leftists are not happy about it. Apparently, Smith, a black man, is not black enough to play Richard Willams.

Sports reporter Clarence Hill Jr., for example, was disappointed about the casting of Smith because “[c]olorism matters.”

“Colorism matters…love [W]ill Smith but there are other black actors for this role,” said Hill in a tweet posted Monday. The post has racked up well over 2,000 likes.

Colorism matters..love will Smith but there are other black actors for this role https://t.co/qrV1QuBiJH — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 5, 2019

"Why is he always cast in roles portraying dark skin men like there aren't tons of black actors that would make more sense for the role?" asked another aggrieved Twitter user.