“Credible” Lisa Page Wows House GOP; Supports Theory FBI Had “Desired Outcome” In Russia Probe

GOP lawmakers were pleased with former FBI attorney Lisa Page’s Friday closed-door interview with select House committee members – in sharp contrast to her former FBI co-worker and lover Peter Strzok’s Thursday testimony which was mostly a ten-hour train wreck.

After just five hours, a “cooperative” and “credible” Page answered many questions Strzok didn’t, according to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) as reported by Politico‘s Kyle Cheney, in large part because FBI attorneys present at the session backed off and let her answer more questions.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) – one of Page’s harshest critics leading up to her appearance, said that her cooperation “speaks well of her” according to The Hill.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that Page’s testimony heightened his concern over whether the FBI was driving towards a “desired outcome” in its Russ’a probe.

Rep. Gaetz says the questions Lisa Page answered — but Strzok would not — heighten his concern about whether the FBI was driving toward a “desired outcome” in its Russia probe. He said FBI counsel was still there and at times intervened to prevent her from answering. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 13, 2018

Gaetz also questioned the presence of FBI attorneys during the private testimony. – READ MORE

