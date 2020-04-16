Covington Student Nick Sandmann: I Live Under ‘Constant Threat And It’s A Terrible Threat’

Almost a year and a half after the fateful day that launched him to national stardom, Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann opened up about the constant threat and fear he has lived under ever since the media plastered his face all across the news, smearing him as a racist Trump supporter.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan thoroughly explored the Covington Catholic High School controversy in her series, “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” during which she brought Sandmann back to the Lincoln Memorial where it all started.

“As we stood there, people began to stare at Nick and it became uncomfortable,” narrated Logan, as reported by Fox News. “He was mindful of the death threats and bomb threats against him, his home and . So we decided to leave. The long looks followed us on the way.”

“Does that happen all the time?” Logan asked Sandmann at the Lincoln Memorial.

“It happens everywhere I go,” he responded. “From in my community to different parts of the country. Everywhere I go, there is someone that will point me out.” – READ MORE

