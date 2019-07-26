Country rock band Confederate Railroad booted from second state fair over its name: We’ve ‘done nothing wrong’

Just weeks after it was removed from an Illinois state fair performance lineup over accusations their name is racist, Southern country rock band Confederate Railroad has once again been barred from performing at another upcoming fair — this one in New York.

The band was scheduled to grace the stage at the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, N.Y., on Aug. 1, however, a spokesperson for the fair said the band’s performance in the Hudson Valley has been canceled.

Looks like we won’t be coming to New York next week. https://t.co/iidCIAwG67 — Confederate Railroad (@ConfederateRR) July 25, 2019

“I love the part of the country I’m from, and I will never apologize for that.”— Danny Shirley, Confederate Railroad frontman

"The Ulster County Fair must be an event that everyone can enjoy while representing the values of all members of our community," rep for Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday. "Any showcasing of a symbol of division and racism runs counter to that principle and will be vigorously opposed by my administration."