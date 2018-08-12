    True Pundit

    Politics

    Conservative Artist Builds Epic Trump Display in Yard, Opponents Should Think Twice Before Vandalizing

    Posted on by
    Share:

    If you stroll down one particular street in Staten Island, New York, and see the larger than life display of President Donald Trump, you might feel like it’s popular to be patriotic in America again.

    Local resident and artist Scott LoBaido installed his latest work in his friend and fellow Trump supporter’s front yard.

    But opponents of LoBaido’s exhibit should think twice before trying to vandalize his latest work. Fences and security cameras have been installed around the display to protect it from potential vandals.

    “Come by, take pictures, yell at me, scream all you want, use that First Amendment, but don’t destroy my creativity and don’t destroy this man’s property,” LoBaido said.. – READ MORE

     

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Conservative Artist Builds Epic Trump Display in Yard, Opponents Should Think Twice Before Vandalizing
    Conservative Artist Builds Epic Trump Display in Yard, Opponents Should Think Twice Before Vandalizing

    'All you see is big Trump sculptures, negative ugly stuff the big baby balloon in London.'

    Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: