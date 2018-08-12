Conservative Artist Builds Epic Trump Display in Yard, Opponents Should Think Twice Before Vandalizing

If you stroll down one particular street in Staten Island, New York, and see the larger than life display of President Donald Trump, you might feel like it’s popular to be patriotic in America again.

Local resident and artist Scott LoBaido installed his latest work in his friend and fellow Trump supporter’s front yard.

My new 12ft high Pro Trump art installation is now up! With cryin Deniro on the side. pic.twitter.com/XDZoXCWB2T — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) August 7, 2018

But opponents of LoBaido’s exhibit should think twice before trying to vandalize his latest work. Fences and security cameras have been installed around the display to protect it from potential vandals.

“Come by, take pictures, yell at me, scream all you want, use that First Amendment, but don’t destroy my creativity and don’t destroy this man’s property,” LoBaido said.. – READ MORE

