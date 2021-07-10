Connecticut to start reporting coronavirus deaths weekly not daily as positivity rates remain low

Connecticut officials will stop delivering daily updates on new coronavirus-related deaths as more people get vaccinated and infection rates stay extremely low, according to reports.

The state has reported a less than 1% positivity rate this week and last with only 32 hospitalizations Tuesday and no deaths, according to the Hartford Courant.

In releasing its daily report on Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said the death reports will now come once a week, on Thursdays, with information provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

By Tuesday, 77.3% of residents 12 years and older had received at least one vaccine dose, the Courant reported.- READ MORE

