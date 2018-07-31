Comey ordered to preserve his government documents

The Department of Justice has ordered former FBI Director James B. Comey to preserve any government records in his possession, a watchdog group says.

The order covers such documents as memos he wrote for the record on his private meetings with President Trumpand possibly with former President Barack Obama.

The Justice Department disclosed the Comey written notification last week to Judicial Watch, just as the conservative group was seeking a judge’s order to ensure all of the ex-director’s government documents were preserved and not destroyed.

Mr. Comey wrote memos on his laptop and also used a personal Gmail account for FBI business — a practice that the inspector general said violated Justice Department guidelines.

Judicial Watch is suing the Justice Department in U.S. District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. Teamed with the Daily Caller News Foundation, the two want Mr. Comey’s memos on his meetings with Mr. Obama, Mr. Trumpand congressional leaders. – READ MORE

Eli Crane is a Navy SEAL veteran and the CEO of Bottle Breacher. He recently provided IJR with his take on Trump’s controversial words at the Helinski U.S.-Russia press conference, which left many accusing him of treason.

You don’t have to look very hard to understand the kind of damage that folks like Comey, McCabe, Strzok and Lisa Page have done to the government agencies they represent or to the confidence of Americans and our current leadership. All you need to do is watch President Trump’s presser with Putin and his uncertainty on who to believe to understand the magnitude of their actions. Many people on both sides of the aisle saw a US president in Helsinki side with Putin’s flat out denial of meddling in our elections over the analysis of our intelligence communities.

This isn’t what I saw. I saw a president who was very conflicted and unsure of who to believe with his main focus being on moving forward with our largest nuclear adversary. Whether you believe the president made a mistake or not it was undeniable that our president was struggling with a case of “who is telling the truth.”

In the aftermath of that meeting, the partisan politics and words like treason being grossly abused, the thing that surprises me the most is the one thing that nobody is talking about. Why was he so unsure? With the recent history of the major weaponization of government agencies like the FBI and IRS for political agendas along with occasional bad intel like WMD’s in Iraq. Is it that appalling or is it almost understandable?

Keep in mind this is the same president who has probably faced more early opposition to the legitimacy of his presidency than any other president before him. After all he is currently under investigation from Robert Mueller’s special council for collusion with Russia during the campaign leading up to his presidency though no evidence has been presented indicating any form of collusion with the Russians.

Let us also factor in the undeniable bias we have seen from members of our nation’s premier law enforcement agency that chose to pursue this investigation into Russian collusion and dismiss and downgrade the findings of investigation of Hillary Clinton from grossly negligent to extremely careless to protect her from criminal liabilities.

Let us also remember that this fuse for the Russia investigation was lit with a fraudulent dossier that has been proven to be full of fiction and funded by the Democratic National Convention. Hmmm…. – READ MORE

