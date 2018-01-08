Comey faces bar membership challenge over alleged leak memos

Former FBI Director James Comey is facing a challenge to his New York bar membership for allegedly leaking memos that detail his interactions with President Donald Trump, The Washington Times reports.

Attorney Ty Clevenger wrote the New York lawyers’ disciplinary committee on Friday, saying that if Comey leaked classified information, it should boost the case against him, according to The Washington Times.

Clevenger maintains that Comey’s actions go against New York bar rules that prohibit attorneys from “illegal conduct that adversely reflects on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer,” The Washington Times reported.

Clevenger wrote: “If Mr. Comey deliberately leaked the documents, his breach of duty was analogous to willful breach of client confidentiality, and that reflects adversely on his ‘honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer.’” (THE BLAZE)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is pressing the Justice Department for answers on whether James Comey violated bureau rules, saying it appears the former FBI director leaked “at least one” classified memo to a professor friend shortly after his firing.

Grassley, R-Iowa, penned a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein late Wednesday, saying he and his staff had reviewed the Comey memos which were “created purportedly memorializing his interactions with President Trump.” They did so in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at the FBI and the Senate, because the FBI deemed the “majority of the memos” to be “classified.”

“Of the seven memos, four are marked classified at the ‘SECRET’or ‘CONFIDENTIAL’ levels,” Grassley wrote, adding that “only three did not contain classified information.”

Grassley’s letter appears to back up July 2017 reports that several of Comey’s private memos contained classified material. The Hill first reported this development; Fox Newsconfirmed with a legal source at the time that some material contained classified information. The president seized on those reports at the time with a tweet saying: “That is so illegal!” (FOX NEWS)

